“Out of 300 Trump energy moves, these 10 actions changed the game” – In Climate Change Dispatch, Thomas Richard revisits the key decisions that have powered Trump’s US energy reset.

“Are the strongest nor’easters getting stronger? A closer look” – Claims that America’s biggest storms along the East Coast have become noticeably fiercer don’t hold up when you dig into the numbers properly, claims Roger Pielke Jr. on his Substack.

“Tell the truth, WCNC NBC, climate change hasn’t harmed coffee production” – That NBC News story blaming hotter weather for a decline in coffee production doesn’t amount to a hill of beans, says H. Sterling Burnett in ClimateRealism.

“Rooftop solar fraud: the damage continues” – The US rooftop solar boom has turned into a bit of a bust, leaving homeowners stuck with dodgy contracts and underperforming panels, writes Robert Bradley Jr. in Master Resource.

“Enough climate action – shut the money spigot” – We’ve poured trillions into climate programmes that mostly seem to line the pockets of the well-connected without much to show for it, says Issues & Insights.