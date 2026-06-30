“New Green council shows its true colours” – On his Substack, Niall McCrae discusses the newly elected Green council in Hastings and what its early behaviour reveals about the party’s true priorities.

“My hunch about Burnham and Miliband” – Appointing Ed Miliband as Chancellor could send shockwaves through bond markets, warns Jeremy Warner in the Telegraph. Yet he thinks he’ll do it.

“Kemi Badenoch says Chancellor Miliband would be ‘disaster’ for Britain” – Kemi Badenoch has branded Ed Miliband the “villain” of Britain’s energy crisis and says Andy Burnham should sack him rather than promote him to Chancellor, according to the Mail.

“Ed Miliband wasting ‘colossal amount of money’ says eco tycoon” – Green businessman Dale Vince claims that Ed Miliband’s £50 billion of green schemes amount to a “colossal waste of money” for both the economy and the environment, according to the Mail.

“Britain: time to go back to coal” – In Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton argues that Britain’s dogged pursuit of Net Zero has left it so energy-impoverished that a return to coal is now the only rational option.

“What the aircon debate says about Britain’s climate insanity” – On his Substack, Konstantin Kisin uses Britain’s perennial summer debate over air conditioning to expose the contradictions at the heart of the country’s climate policy.

“France’s ideological war on air conditioning” – In the Spectator, Gavin Mortimer writes that France’s political, cultural and media elite is dominated by the belief that air conditioning is bad for the environment.

“EU HQ only kept air conditioning on for floors with top Eurocrats” – While much of Europe sweltered through last week’s heatwave, the EU Commission kept the air conditioning running only on the top floors of its headquarters – where the senior Eurocrats work, according to Breitbart.

“Sweat-soaked Europe lectured by NY Times: push for air conditioning is a ‘far-Right’ plot” – In Newsbusters, Clay Waters reports that two New York Times reporters, writing from a sweltering London and Brussels, dismissed air conditioning as a far-Right plot even as Europe baked in a deadly heatwave.

“Can solar and wind + batteries really provide 24/7/365 electricity?” – On the Unpopular Truth blog, Dr Lars Schernikau forensically examines the hard engineering and economic realities of relying on solar, wind and battery storage for round-the-clock power supply.