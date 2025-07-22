“Leeds professors: ‘Only three years left’ to avert climate catastrophe’” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall takes aim at the latest climate deadline.

“The $7 trillion fossil fuel subsidy swindle” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood debunks the IMF’s headline-grabbing “$7 trillion fossil fuel subsidy”.

“Are there two sides to ecocide?” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson asks whether Scotland’s proposed Ecocide Bill will actually fight environmental destruction – or hand renewable energy giants a free pass to keep wrecking nature in the name of saving it.

“What the media still won’t tell you about the energy transition” – The numbers in the latest Statistical Review of World Energy prove the energy transition is fiction, says Robert Bryce on his Substack.

“Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear energy” – On SWI, Luigi Jorio explains how climate and conflict are pushing countries to revive nuclear power for low-carbon energy.

“UK energy companies terrified of Reform’s threat to cancel green subsidies” – The possibility climate skeptic Nigel Farage could become PM is sending shockwaves through the British green energy community, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“The hypocrisy of Labour’s attacks on Reform’s Net Zero plans” – In the Spectator, Ross Clark calls out Labour’s Net Zero hypocrisy – slamming them for hyping fake green jobs while real ones vanish.