Climate News Round-Up
“A tale of three Mays” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson argues that the current heatwave is not particularly unusual.
“BP has become ungovernable” – With Albert Manifold gone as BP Chair after just eight months amid accusations of bullying, the oil giant faces a deepening governance crisis, reports the Telegraph.
“‘Colonial’ farming drives up cancer rates, Green Party candidate claims” – The Green Party’s candidate for Makerfield has suggested that farming practices in former colonies are contributing to rising cancer rates, reports the Telegraph.
“Left-wing newspaper claims ICE deportations worsen ‘global warming’” – The Guardian has argued that deportations carried out by US immigration enforcement are exacerbating global warming, a claim that draws sharp criticism from Breitbart.
“Burnham opens door to pact with Greens” – Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has refused to rule out a ‘progressive alliance’ with Zack Polanski’s Green Party, according to the Telegraph.
“Inside Gavin Newsom’s solar scam” – A California programme that promised solar panels to one million low-income housing residents has delivered to fewer than 100,000 after a decade, falling more than 900,000 short of its goal, notes City Journal.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“A Climate Debate at Last” – Ben Pile reports from the Spectator debate on Net Zero in which Lord Lilly and Liam Halligan lined up against Shahrar Ali and Bob Ward.
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