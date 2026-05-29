“A tale of three Mays” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson argues that the current heatwave is not particularly unusual.

“BP has become ungovernable” – With Albert Manifold gone as BP Chair after just eight months amid accusations of bullying, the oil giant faces a deepening governance crisis, reports the Telegraph.

“‘Colonial’ farming drives up cancer rates, Green Party candidate claims” – The Green Party’s candidate for Makerfield has suggested that farming practices in former colonies are contributing to rising cancer rates, reports the Telegraph.

“Left-wing newspaper claims ICE deportations worsen ‘global warming’” – The Guardian has argued that deportations carried out by US immigration enforcement are exacerbating global warming, a claim that draws sharp criticism from Breitbart.

“Burnham opens door to pact with Greens” – Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has refused to rule out a ‘progressive alliance’ with Zack Polanski’s Green Party, according to the Telegraph.