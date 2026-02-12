“Net Zero is forcing BP into irrelevance” – The obsession with Net Zero has cost Britain’s oil and gas giants dearly, writes Matthew Lynn in the Spectator.

“Ed Miliband’s green promises are coming back to haunt him” – Ed Miliband’s £300 energy bill pledge has started to look like a political millstone, says Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Reform drops green Tory Ben Goldsmith after rural backlash” – Reform UK has sought to distance itself from green Tory Ben Goldsmith following a backlash from farmers over his support for rewilding, reports the Telegraph.

“Romanian roulette” – The Guardian hails Romania for “shattering” the link between growth and emissions, but it’s mostly economic collapse, EU cash and gas, reveals Mark Hodgson in Cliscep.