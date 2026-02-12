Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Net Zero is forcing BP into irrelevance” – The obsession with Net Zero has cost Britain’s oil and gas giants dearly, writes Matthew Lynn in the Spectator.
“Ed Miliband’s green promises are coming back to haunt him” – Ed Miliband’s £300 energy bill pledge has started to look like a political millstone, says Ross Clark in the Spectator.
“Reform drops green Tory Ben Goldsmith after rural backlash” – Reform UK has sought to distance itself from green Tory Ben Goldsmith following a backlash from farmers over his support for rewilding, reports the Telegraph.
“Romanian roulette” – The Guardian hails Romania for “shattering” the link between growth and emissions, but it’s mostly economic collapse, EU cash and gas, reveals Mark Hodgson in Cliscep.
“How a scientific myth undergirds the greenhouse gas theory” – In Climate Dispatch, James T. Moodey tears apart the greenhouse gas theory, showing how the 19th Century experiments behind it were all flawed.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“‘Green’ economics has failed even on its own terms – and imperilled our pensions in the process” – Green finance has failed even on its own terms. Researchers from Stanford, Harvard and London Business School found ESG policies did “not improve funds’ green credentials”. But they did imperil our pensions, says Ben Pile.
can they hold out until the GE ?