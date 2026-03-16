Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Ed Miliband claims Iran war shows he’s right on Net Zero” – Ed Miliband says that the Iran crisis shows Britain must “go further and faster” in achieving Net Zero, including decarbonising the UK’s electricity grid by 2030, according to the Mail.
“Iran war has exposed the folly of Net Zero” – The Iran war has starkly revealed Britain’s energy vulnerability to shocks, says the Telegraph in a leading article.
“It is time we cancelled Ed Miliband” – Ed Miliband’s energy policies have been harming businesses and households, and worse may be coming unless they’re reversed, warns Simon Heffer in the Telegraph.
“Green and dirty” – Green policies have caused serious environmental and financial damage despite clean intentions, argues Derek Bennett for the Bruges Group.
“Octopus smoke and mirrors” – Restructuring Kraken and restating accounts won’t fix Octopus Energy’s core problems, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.
“Scotland’s looming energy crisis” – Scotland is more vulnerable than the rest of Britain to blackouts, warns Kathryn Porter on Watt-Logic.
“Has the National Trust’s green gamble paid off?” – The National Trust’s green energy push was meant to cut carbon and raise cash, but profits from its renewables arm have slumped more than 40%, reports Andrew Ellson in the Times.
“Labour to plunge late Queen’s memorial into darkness to protect bats” – A Labour council is planning to switch off lights at Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial to avoid bothering bats, says the Telegraph.
“British car makers face wake-up call as new Chinese electric vehicle can be fully charged in five minutes” – A Chinese EV that charges super-fast has launched in the UK, highlighting how far British makers are lagging, reports the Mail.
“Could this British favourite soon be gone from chippy menus?” – A classic British chippy item could disappear from menus because of its high environmental costs, says the Metro.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Scrap Net Zero: dramatic new ice core evidence shows current century warming common throughout the last 400,000 years” – New ice-core data shows temperature jumps like today’s have cropped up regularly over the past 400,000 years. Nothing unprecedented, in other words – so why the panic driving Net Zero? wonders Chris Morrison.
The so called Greens are little more than Watermelons, green (allegedly, but not really, on the outside) and red (communists repackaging and rebranding themselves, in order to deceive everyone else, on the inside) they are little more than malignant narcissists seeking attention, validation and to manipulate and control everyone else to their ideological death-cult dogma, while dropping any pretense to care about people, instead they virtue signal that they care about the whole world and environment, which is so much more important than people of course. It's all lies, falsehoods and manipulation in order to gain influence, power and the ability to control all aspects of other peoples lives to conform to their will and whims, which is what these people always seek. The wealth that they extract from others by various means and the emisseration of as many people as they can, also feeds their malignant narcissim. It's long past due that they were exposed and called out publicly for what they actually are and dealt with accordingly.