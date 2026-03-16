“Ed Miliband claims Iran war shows he’s right on Net Zero” – Ed Miliband says that the Iran crisis shows Britain must “go further and faster” in achieving Net Zero, including decarbonising the UK’s electricity grid by 2030, according to the Mail.

“Iran war has exposed the folly of Net Zero” – The Iran war has starkly revealed Britain’s energy vulnerability to shocks, says the Telegraph in a leading article.

“It is time we cancelled Ed Miliband” – Ed Miliband’s energy policies have been harming businesses and households, and worse may be coming unless they’re reversed, warns Simon Heffer in the Telegraph.

“Green and dirty” – Green policies have caused serious environmental and financial damage despite clean intentions, argues Derek Bennett for the Bruges Group.

“Octopus smoke and mirrors” – Restructuring Kraken and restating accounts won’t fix Octopus Energy’s core problems, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Scotland’s looming energy crisis” – Scotland is more vulnerable than the rest of Britain to blackouts, warns Kathryn Porter on Watt-Logic.

“Has the National Trust’s green gamble paid off?” – The National Trust’s green energy push was meant to cut carbon and raise cash, but profits from its renewables arm have slumped more than 40%, reports Andrew Ellson in the Times.

“Labour to plunge late Queen’s memorial into darkness to protect bats” – A Labour council is planning to switch off lights at Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial to avoid bothering bats, says the Telegraph.

“British car makers face wake-up call as new Chinese electric vehicle can be fully charged in five minutes” – A Chinese EV that charges super-fast has launched in the UK, highlighting how far British makers are lagging, reports the Mail.