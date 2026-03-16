The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
2h

The so called Greens are little more than Watermelons, green (allegedly, but not really, on the outside) and red (communists repackaging and rebranding themselves, in order to deceive everyone else, on the inside) they are little more than malignant narcissists seeking attention, validation and to manipulate and control everyone else to their ideological death-cult dogma, while dropping any pretense to care about people, instead they virtue signal that they care about the whole world and environment, which is so much more important than people of course. It's all lies, falsehoods and manipulation in order to gain influence, power and the ability to control all aspects of other peoples lives to conform to their will and whims, which is what these people always seek. The wealth that they extract from others by various means and the emisseration of as many people as they can, also feeds their malignant narcissim. It's long past due that they were exposed and called out publicly for what they actually are and dealt with accordingly.

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