“Why Climate Change Took a Back Seat to The Cost of Living” – As inflation and energy costs surged, climate politics faded from the spotlight, with affordability overtaking alarm as voters’ top priority, says Climate Change Dispatch.

“Eco zealots on Labour-run council are accused of ‘scaremongering’ over ‘killer’ wood-burning stoves” – Woke Brighton City Council has restarted a campaign warning residents that wood-burning stoves are “cosy killers” after receiving a warning from the advertising watchdog, reports the Mail.

“‘Danger to life’ from heavy rain and flooding” – The Met Office has issued an amber rain warning for “danger to life” for parts of England and Wales, telling people to “keep yourself and others safe”, says the Telegraph.