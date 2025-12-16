Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Why Climate Change Took a Back Seat to The Cost of Living” – As inflation and energy costs surged, climate politics faded from the spotlight, with affordability overtaking alarm as voters’ top priority, says Climate Change Dispatch.
“Eco zealots on Labour-run council are accused of ‘scaremongering’ over ‘killer’ wood-burning stoves” – Woke Brighton City Council has restarted a campaign warning residents that wood-burning stoves are “cosy killers” after receiving a warning from the advertising watchdog, reports the Mail.
“‘Danger to life’ from heavy rain and flooding” – The Met Office has issued an amber rain warning for “danger to life” for parts of England and Wales, telling people to “keep yourself and others safe”, says the Telegraph.
“Global Mean Temperature Might Be a Mathematical Illusion, New Research Suggests” – A new study has re-examined whether global mean temperatures can be meaningfully measured, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The EU’s Climate Targets Will Not Last Long Now” – The EU’s rollback of its petrol and diesel car ban is just the start of the bloc’s retreat from Net Zero, says Ben Pile. Emissions reduction targets may remain in place for now, but don’t imagine they will last long.
