“Starmer accused of ‘virtue signalling’ with millions for Madagascan lemurs” – The Government is “throwing money overseas“ while neglecting British countryside, although Mrs Rees-Mogg is less sanguine, reports the Telegraph.

“Heat pump subsidies a ‘massive waste of money’, Labour donor warns” – Ed Miliband’s proposals to give households with the green technology £150 off their energy bills have ben denounced by Dale Vince, says the Times.

“National Trust puts tampons in the men’s toilets at beloved castle” – The National Trust has faced a fierce backlash after it placed a dispenser for vegan tampons in the men’s toilets at one of its sites, according to the Mail.

“CLIMATE CRITICS POUNCE! How the media turned ‘questioning a UN bureaucrat’ into a hate crime against science” – Roger Pielke Jr. – a political scientist with the unfortunate habit of reading data instead of chanting slogans – wrote an op-ed questioning whether Dr. Friederike Otto’s view was correct, reports WhatsUpWithThat?

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 15” – Dr Tilak Doshi, the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Editor, speaks to Laurie Wastell about how the whole Net Zero house of cards is coming crashing down.