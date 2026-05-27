“Ferrari’s new $640,000 electric car already a massive fail – and looks just like a $30,000 Nissan: ‘monstrosity’” – Critics are savaging Ferrari’s flagship electric vehicle, comparing its design to far cheaper rivals and mocking the brand’s use of artificial sound technology to replicate the iconic engine growl, according to the New York Post.

“Energy bills to rise by £75 to cover debts of struggling households” – Household energy bills will increase by at least £75 a year to subsidise unpaid debts from customers who default on payments to their suppliers, reveals the Telegraph.

“Climate anxiety? Get a life!” – The BBC’s promotion of “climate anxiety” in response to a routine heatwave is scaremongering dressed up as public health concern, says Not a Lot of People Know That.

“‘Bullying’ and ‘overbearing’ behaviour behind abrupt BP chairman removal” – BP’s chairman was removed immediately over allegations of bullying and overbearing conduct, though the company declines to comment on whether such behaviour was formally part of the reason for his dismissal, reports BBC News.

“BP takes £4 billion hit after ousting its chairman” – Almost £4 billion was wiped off BP’s market value after the company removed its chairman, according to the Times.

“Quango costs balloon after Miliband Net Zero push” – Bodies including Ofgem and the North Sea Transition Authority have seen expenditure surge in the wake of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s Net Zero drive, reports the Telegraph.

“Scientists ditched a scary climate scenario – what now?” – The decision by scientists to abandon a widely-used worst-case global warming outlook raises serious questions about whether some climate risks have been overstated, says the New York Times, which has finally decided to report on this story.

“Buffaloed: why a climate expert got attacked for debunking apocalyptic weather claims” – Roger Pielke Jr.’s research showing that rising extreme-weather costs are driven by development rather than a climate apocalypse made him the target of high-level attacks, reveals Climate Change Dispatch.

“Ofgem should tell it straight: electricity prices are set to stay high for years” – The energy regulator should publish clear multi-year forecasts and transparent breakdowns of electricity pricing rather than leaving consumers in the dark about a prolonged cost burden, writes Nils Pratley in the Guardian.