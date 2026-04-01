“Reeves in line for £8 billion tax windfall from soaring energy prices – but she still won’t cut fuel duty for desperate drivers as Starmer holds another Cobra meeting” – Rachel Reeves has refused to follow Australia, Spain and Poland in cutting fuel duty despite a mounting tax windfall from the Middle East crisis, reports the Mail.

“How Ed Miliband could actually profit from the energy crisis” – The Treasury is drawing in an extra £20 million a day from VAT on fuel and oil company taxes, prompting demands that Ed Miliband lift his North Sea drilling ban, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“The voters in Ed Miliband’s own constituency enraged by his Net Zero crusade” – Residents of Doncaster North have turned on their MP as soaring fuel prices lay bare the cost of his Net Zero fanaticism, notes the Telegraph.

“Majority of Labour voters back drilling in the North Sea” – A new survey has found that a majority of Labour voters support domestic energy production by two to one, says the Telegraph.

“North Sea gasfield ‘could supply UK by winter if drilling block lifted’” – An energy boss has urged the Government to unlock the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields to reduce the UK’s reliance on costly imports following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, reports the Times.

“Italy prepares to keep coal power stations open for another decade” – Italy has delayed its plan to phase out coal-fired power stations by more than 10 years as the Iran war drives up oil and gas prices across Europe, says the Telegraph.