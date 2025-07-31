“Despite data showing wildfires declining, NYT pushes false climate fire claims” – Despite alarmist headlines, global and US wildfires are down, writes Anthony Watts in Climate Realism, and data show that humans, not climate, are the main driver.

“Will the market survive the expiration of the federal tax credit?” – On his Manhattan Contrarian blog, Francis Menton highlights how the imminent expiry of the federal EV tax credit and the rollback of strict fuel and emissions standards risk stalling electric vehicle sales.

“EPA to end the Federal Government’s authority to regulate vehicle emissions” – Susan Ferrechio reports in the Washington Times that the EPA plans to rescind the Obama-era endangerment finding, aiming to scrap federal vehicle emissions regulations and save $1 trillion.

“Netflix rebooting Captain Planet to push pagan climate propaganda on new generation of kids” – In the Blaze, Joseph MacKinnon reports that Netflix’s reboot of Captain Planet is set to revive Ted Turner’s “pagan climate propaganda”, enlisting DiCaprio to greenwash a new generation with anti-human, anti-capitalist messaging.

“Starmer is waking up to the reality of Labour’s North Sea retreat” – The UK should take Donald Trump’s advice on the value of UK oil and gas reserves, writes Jeremy Warner in the Telegraph.

“Nuclear power start-up pulls out of Britain as Miliband drags feet” – A nuclear start-up is quitting the UK in frustration after ministers, including Ed Miliband, failed to support the project, reports the Telegraph.