“Wrong again, Associated Press, climate change isn’t overrunning evolution” – In ClimateRealism, Anthony Watts slams the Associated Press for claiming that climate change is outpacing evolution.

“When a ‘drought’ is not a drought?” – On the Cliff Mass Weather Blog, Cliff questions whether claims of a drought emergency by the Washington State Department of Ecology and others actually meet the criteria.

“Cave discovery reveals today’s desert climates were teeming with life” – A recent cave discovery has shown that today’s desert climates were far warmer, wetter and more alive in the recent past, reports Kenneth Richard on the NoTricksZone.

“Hollywood climate crusader warns of imminent collapse, ignores own carbon footprint” – Filmmaker Adam McKay has warned of a food supply collapse while regularly flying 5,000 miles between his mansions, notes John Nolte on Climate Change Dispatch.