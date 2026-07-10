“Texas forces cleanup of thousands of illegally dumped wind blades” – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured an injunction halting wind turbine blade dumping and forcing the cleanup of over 3,000 illegally stockpiled blades, according to Climate Change Dispatch.

“Heatwaves forcing surgeons to pause operations midway through” – Some surgeons are having to de-scrub mid-procedure to cool down and rehydrate before returning to finish operations, reports the Telegraph.

“Climate change reparations could wreck Britain” – In the Spectator, Richard Ekins warns that the UK stands dangerously exposed to an avalanche of spurious and hugely expensive legal claims from other states over climate change reparations.

“Badenoch purges would-be MPs who back Net Zero” – Kemi Badenoch is vetting prospective Conservative candidates to exclude those who back Net Zero, saying she wants teachers and builders rather than failed politicians wedded to old policies, reports the Telegraph.

“Britain’s longest-ever heatwave? Weather could surpass 16-day record” – Parts of South East England have been in an official heatwave since Saturday, with forecasters believing the threshold will continue to be met well into next week, says the Mail.

“Eurostar prepares for 55°C summers” – The Channel Tunnel operator is ordering trains capable of withstanding Saharan temperatures of up to 55°C following a series of blistering heatwaves, according to GB News.

“No, Paris, US air conditioners did not cause Europe’s heat wave” – Europe’s ruling elites have chosen to prevent families and businesses from installing affordable air conditioning – not America – and the blame-shifting reveals a great deal about elite climate politics, says Paul Driessen at Climate Change Dispatch.

“G7 climate realism signals policy progress” – Energy price shocks caused by conflict in the Middle East have pushed G7 leaders to put energy security and reliable fossil fuel supplies ahead of ambitious emissions targets, writes Vijay Jayaraj for CO2 Coalition.

“Confronting the climate Jeremiahs” – In the Spectator, Toby says the worst thing about the heatwave, if you’re a recognisable climate contrarian, is the number of eco-zealots who buttonhole you asking you whether you still think climate change is a hoax.