“Norway to reopen ‘dead’ North Sea oil fields as Britain retreats” – Norway is tapping old oil fields as the UK wrongly claims they’re ‘dead’, reports the Telegraph.

“Britain ‘less investable than Venezuela’, says North Sea boss” – Energy leaders say Britain is driving away investment with ideological policymaking, according to the Telegraph.

“Most popular used electric cars lose up to 28% in value in a year” – Plummeting resale values have taken the shine off electric cars for many buyers, reports the Telegraph.

“Net Zero costs will be worse than feared, report finds” – A new report warns that the price of hitting Net Zero could blow past even the most pessimistic forecasts, according to the Telegraph.

“How much will Net Zero cost?” – Officialdom has produced a blizzard of wildly different figures that still leave the true cost of Net Zero unclear, says David Turver in the Spectator.