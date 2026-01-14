Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Norway to reopen ‘dead’ North Sea oil fields as Britain retreats” – Norway is tapping old oil fields as the UK wrongly claims they’re ‘dead’, reports the Telegraph.
“Britain ‘less investable than Venezuela’, says North Sea boss” – Energy leaders say Britain is driving away investment with ideological policymaking, according to the Telegraph.
“Most popular used electric cars lose up to 28% in value in a year” – Plummeting resale values have taken the shine off electric cars for many buyers, reports the Telegraph.
“Net Zero costs will be worse than feared, report finds” – A new report warns that the price of hitting Net Zero could blow past even the most pessimistic forecasts, according to the Telegraph.
“How much will Net Zero cost?” – Officialdom has produced a blizzard of wildly different figures that still leave the true cost of Net Zero unclear, says David Turver in the Spectator.
“Miliband’s Net Zero zealotry will be Labour’s downfall” – The Energy Secretary’s clean power targets are total fantasy that will leave voters poorer, warns Ben Marlow in the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The cover-up of the true cost of Net Zero is finally being blown open” – A bombshell new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs has blown the lid off the cover up of the true cost of Net Zero. The truth that it will bankrupt the country is finally emerging, says Paul Homewood.
The Climate Skeptic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.