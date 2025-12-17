“Why I pity the liberals being mugged by reality” – In the Spectator, Gareth Roberts says he feels sorry for liberals who are experiencing a brutal reality check.

“The Left’s delusion about diversity isn’t just naive – it’s dangerous” – Western progressives should rethink multicultural dogma following the Bondi Beach killings, argues Michael Deacon in the Telegraph.

“Zipcar’s demise is another victory for Sadiq Khan’s war on motorists” – There is hardly any form of motor transport the London Mayor does not want to fine, tax or regulate out of existence, writes Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“Drivers incorrectly fined by faulty speed cameras” – Thousands of motorists may have been wrongly penalised after technical faults triggered cameras in error, reports the Telegraph.