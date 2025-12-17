Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Why I pity the liberals being mugged by reality” – In the Spectator, Gareth Roberts says he feels sorry for liberals who are experiencing a brutal reality check.
“The Left’s delusion about diversity isn’t just naive – it’s dangerous” – Western progressives should rethink multicultural dogma following the Bondi Beach killings, argues Michael Deacon in the Telegraph.
“Zipcar’s demise is another victory for Sadiq Khan’s war on motorists” – There is hardly any form of motor transport the London Mayor does not want to fine, tax or regulate out of existence, writes Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.
“Drivers incorrectly fined by faulty speed cameras” – Thousands of motorists may have been wrongly penalised after technical faults triggered cameras in error, reports the Telegraph.
“SNP abandons 50mph blanket speed limit after public outcry” – The Scottish Government has scrapped its flagship speed-limit policy after consultation responses turned hostile, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Shell Oil Sued Over ‘Causing Typhoon’ in Philippines in Major Test Case” – The EU’s rollback car ban is just the start of the bloc’s retreat from Net Zero, says Ben Pile. Emissions reduction targets may remain in place for now, but don’t imagine they will last long.
