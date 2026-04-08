“Rachel Reeves accused of blocking £17.5 billion North Sea investment” – Rachel Reeves has been blasted for blocking £17.5 billion of North Sea investment by refusing to scrap the windfall tax on oil and gas firms, reports the Times.

“North Sea gas ‘saves Britain billions a year’” – North Sea natural gas saved Britain billions last year and savings will be even higher this year amid sky-high prices, according to the Telegraph.

“Electric car sales hit record high as petrol prices soar” – Electric vehicle sales have surged to a new record as soaring petrol prices, fuelled by the Iran conflict, push drivers towards EVs, says London Business News.

“A warning about EVs to independent vehicle smash repair shops” – Independent vehicle smash repair shops face crippling hidden dangers and costs when dealing with electric vehicles, warns Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“WESA is wrong, sneezing and watering eyes aren’t climate change indicators” – Claims that sneezing and watery eyes are becoming worse because of climate change are firmly debunked by Anthony Watts over at Climate Realism.

“What Norway can teach Mad Ed about gas” – Norway’s approach to gas has offered a timely lesson for Ed Miliband, says Catherine McBride in the Conservative Woman.