Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Wrong, Guardian, climate change hasn’t taken New Orleans beyond the ‘point of no return’” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts takes a red pen to the Guardian’s alarmist claim that New Orleans must begin a population retreat because of rising sea levels.
“Labour blamed for delaying 100 million barrel North Sea oil project” – Labour has been accused of holding back development of one of Britain’s best remaining North Sea oil fields, says the Telegraph.
“Net Zero’s high street takeover” – On Substack, the Rationals reveal how energy costs and business rates fuel organised crime and illegal migration – and how you pay for it.
“Renewables Obligation subsidies top £100 billion” – The cumulative cost of renewables subsidies – levied on electricity bills without any democratic mandate – has now hit £101.2 billion, with last year alone seeing renewable generators pocket £7.7 billion, writes Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“3.. 2.. 1.. Claim: climate change will cause more hantavirus” – Alarmists are blaming global warming for the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak, but the source port of Ushuaia in Argentina has a comparable climate to Prince Rupert in British Columbia – and warm-climate Australia has virtually no hantavirus at all, notes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
“2026 on track for ‘extraordinary extreme weather’, scientists warn” – Researchers say that a developing El Niño weather pattern is poised to make 2026 the hottest year on record, according to the Mail.
“Masculine behaviour bad for the planet” – Phys.org has framed a gender-theory editorial as ‘climate research’ blaming masculinity for carbon emissions. It’s yet more activism dressed up as science, says Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?
“Show us a single project not opposed by environmentalists, green lobby” – India’s Supreme Court has blasted environmentalists for trying to stall major infrastructure projects, saying activists should offer solutions, not blanket opposition, according to the Times of India.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Ofcom should investigate the BBC for climate bias, not GB News” – GB News is facing an Ofcom investigation because it failed to challenge Donald Trump when he called climate change “a hoax”. But the BBC’s relentlessly one-sided climate coverage goes unchallenged, says Paul Homewood.
“The green Titanic hits the iceberg of reality” – The green Titanic has hit the iceberg of reality, says Professor Gwythian Prins. The obsession with ‘decarbonisation’ over the past quarter-century has now been shown to be a grand illusion and distraction.