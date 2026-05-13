From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Ofcom should investigate the BBC for climate bias, not GB News” – GB News is facing an Ofcom investigation because it failed to challenge Donald Trump when he called climate change “a hoax”. But the BBC’s relentlessly one-sided climate coverage goes unchallenged, says Paul Homewood.

“The green Titanic hits the iceberg of reality” – The green Titanic has hit the iceberg of reality, says Professor Gwythian Prins. The obsession with ‘decarbonisation’ over the past quarter-century has now been shown to be a grand illusion and distraction.

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