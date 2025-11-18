Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Thanks to climate change fearmongers, even the air is scary to young people” – “It’s only a matter of time until snowflakes start skipping work because ‘difficult climate emotions’ are impacting their mental health,” says Celia Walden in the Telegraph.
“Ocean rises, Science sinks” – Willis Eschenbach takes aim at the idea that a tiny rise in sea levels might be responsible for frigid winters in East Asia, for Watts Up With That?
“Bill Gates memo confirms the climate change agenda is all about power” – Bill Gates’s recent assertion that global warming “will not lead to humanity’s demise” was not the result of his rethinking climate science but his reacting to a new political reality, says W. J. Lee on Amac.
“El País lies when claiming that climate change ‘threatens the future of food’, it doesn’t” – Spanish-speaking news organization El País claims climate change is threatening food production. “This is false,” says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.
“Climate crisis isn’t a con but it’s time for some realism” – Amber Rudd calls for some Net Zero realism in the Times.