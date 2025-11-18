Thanks to climate change fearmongers, even the air is scary to young people” – “It’s only a matter of time until snowflakes start skipping work because ‘difficult climate emotions’ are impacting their mental health,” says Celia Walden in the Telegraph.

“Ocean rises, Science sinks” – Willis Eschenbach takes aim at the idea that a tiny rise in sea levels might be responsible for frigid winters in East Asia, for Watts Up With That?

“Bill Gates memo confirms the climate change agenda is all about power” – Bill Gates’s recent assertion that global warming “will not lead to humanity’s demise” was not the result of his rethinking climate science but his reacting to a new political reality, says W. J. Lee on Amac.