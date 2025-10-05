“Kemi is right about the Climate Change Act” – Theresa May may think Kemi Badenoch’s promise to repeal the Climate Change Act is a “catastrophic mistake”, but Ross Clark in the Spectator is sure it isn’t.

“Kemi Badenoch’s anti-green agenda won’t convince Tory deserters” – The Net Zero sceptics have been fleeing to Reform and Kemi’s latest announcement is unlikely to win them back, says Peter Franklin in UnHerd.

“The climate scaremongers: The Arctic ice that just won’t melt” – In TCW, Paul Homewood, takes a look at the Arctic ice that refuses to play along with the alarmist narrative.

“In The UK The Net Zero Consensus Has Crumbled” – Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian updates readers on the recent breakthroughs of Net Zero scepticism in the UK.