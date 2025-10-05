Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Kemi is right about the Climate Change Act” – Theresa May may think Kemi Badenoch’s promise to repeal the Climate Change Act is a “catastrophic mistake”, but Ross Clark in the Spectator is sure it isn’t.
“Kemi Badenoch’s anti-green agenda won’t convince Tory deserters” – The Net Zero sceptics have been fleeing to Reform and Kemi’s latest announcement is unlikely to win them back, says Peter Franklin in UnHerd.
“The climate scaremongers: The Arctic ice that just won’t melt” – In TCW, Paul Homewood, takes a look at the Arctic ice that refuses to play along with the alarmist narrative.
“In The UK The Net Zero Consensus Has Crumbled” – Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian updates readers on the recent breakthroughs of Net Zero scepticism in the UK.
“Net Zero Business? Energy Prices Now Aussie Business’ Number One Concern” – Energy prices are now the number one concern of Australian business, while inflation – also caused by Net Zero expenditure – comes in at number two, says Eric Worrall in WUWT.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Met Office Deletes Huge Chunks of Historic Temperature Data After Fabrication Claims” – The Met Office has all but admitted that huge chunks of its UK temperature data are fabricated after it quietly deleted swathes of ‘readings’ from long-closed weather stations. Time for it to come clean, says Chris Morrison.