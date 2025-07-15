“Why American energy must meet the AI moment” – In RealClearEnergy, Ann Bluntzer Pullin warns that the US must urgently modernise its energy infrastructure and prioritise reliable sources like natural gas to meet rising AI-driven demand.

“Turns out most Americans still don’t buy the climate hype” – On ClimateRealism, Linnea Lueken reports that most Americans aren’t worried about climate change, with concern dropping since 2000 despite heavy media alarm over events like the Texas floods.

“Will Ed Miliband’s climate change speech be a ‘radical truth’?” – In the Spectator, Ross Clark takes aim at Ed Miliband’s “radical truth-telling” speech, arguing that it’s not the climate but the cure for our supposed climate ills that’s wrecking Britain.

“Miliband’s climate statement not so much historic as histrionic” – In the Telegraph, Tim Stanley says Ed Miliband’s “historic” climate speech had few MPs watching and even fewer convinced.

“Drivers to be given up to £3,750 to switch to electric cars” – The cost of a new electric car will soon be reduced by up to £3,750 after the Government introduced grants to encourage drivers to move away from petrol and diesel vehicles, reports the BBC.

“Labour’s Net Zero blackmail will crash Britain out of the modern world” – If young generations have anything to fear about the future, let them fear Ed Miliband, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“The UK should not have to ration water” – In a wet, temperate climate like ours there is absolutely no reason we should have to ration water, says David Shipley in the Spectator.

“Farage urges Reform councils to ditch ‘virtue-signalling’ Net Zero targets” – Nigel Farage has urged Reform UK-led councils to ditch climate emergency targets amid concerns they are “massive diversions of time”, reports GB News.

“A Net Zero parable: the widget factory in the village” – In TCW, our own Dr Tilak Doshi tells a parable of a village forced to swap reliable energy for unreliable renewables – until soaring costs and cold homes sparked a revolt and a return to common sense.

“More gaslighting from the psychologists” – In Climate Scepticism, John Ridgway argues that climate skeptics, not supporters, are the true ‘silent majority’ forced into secrecy by an activist establishment.

“‘China is building the [renewable] future… building coal-fired power stations… because it has to’” – Building communist coal power stations is apparently okay and necessary, but it is very wrong when President Trump does it, notes Eric Worrall in WUWT?