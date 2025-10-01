“Flashback: when the New York Times reported fairly on climate change – in 1989!” – A historical review of climate alarmism and skeptical science shows the media once covered both sides fairly – but the NY Times has certainly changed, says Robert Bradley Jr on the Master Resource blog.

“Trump throws $625 million lifeline to coal industry and opens federal lands to mining” – The Trump administration will spend $625 million to modernise coal plants to keep them operating and open 13.1 million acres of federal land to coal mining, reports the Washington Times.

“Emeritus Profs from MIT and Princeton write to EPA administrator Lee Zeldin disputing the ‘science’ on climate change” – Emeritus MIT and Princeton profs Lindzen and Happer have hit back at the Environmental Protection Agency, saying climate models fail real-world tests, writes Meryl Nass on her Substack.

“UPenn provost resigns after boosting social media post likening Charlie Kirk to ‘Hitler Youth’” – Left-wing climate loon Michael Mann has resigned as Vice Provost at the University of Pennsylvania after comparing Charlie Kirk to the “Hitler Youth”, reports the Free Beacon.

“Dr Michael Mann finally gets his comeuppance” – The man who spent decades accusing others of undermining science has been undone by his own inability to separate activism from scholarship, says Anthony Watts in WUWT? The irony is delicious.

“Britain paying highest electricity prices in the world for second year running” – New data shows the price paid by UK industry for power is 63% higher than in France and 27% higher than in Germany, according to the Telegraph.

“Something stinks” – Another day, another Guardian article pushing Net Zero, by virtue of yet another report specifically commissioned by a charity for just that purpose, says Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.