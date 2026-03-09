Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“New York ‘climate’ policy approaching the cliff” – New York has over-committed to unachievable climate targets and is heading straight for a brick wall, warns Francis Menton on his Manhattan Contrarian blog.
“Almost 1.4 million UK homes facing instant £600-plus rise in heating oil costs” – Nearly 1.4 million off-grid homes have seen heating oil prices soar by £600+ with suppliers accused of exploiting the Iran crisis, says the Mail.
“Watch and weep as your pension goes up in green smoke” – The Pensions Schemes Bill has given ministers power to force green agendas on fund managers at savers’ expense, warns Dominic Lawson in the Sunday Times.
“Net Zero is the Road to Serfdom” – Net Zero virtue signalling is jacking up your energy bills and hammering the economy, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.
“Is there a way to rationalise the car tax?” – The car tax regime penalises older vehicles unfairly and could use a rethink, suggests Jit on Cliscep.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Britain has just two days of gas as Middle East flow runs dry” – Britain has barely two days of gas in storage and is now paying the highest prices in Europe as war in the Middle East bites. But the bigger squeeze, says Paul Homewood, is much closer to home.