“New York ‘climate’ policy approaching the cliff” – New York has over-committed to unachievable climate targets and is heading straight for a brick wall, warns Francis Menton on his Manhattan Contrarian blog.

“Almost 1.4 million UK homes facing instant £600-plus rise in heating oil costs” – Nearly 1.4 million off-grid homes have seen heating oil prices soar by £600+ with suppliers accused of exploiting the Iran crisis, says the Mail.

“Watch and weep as your pension goes up in green smoke” – The Pensions Schemes Bill has given ministers power to force green agendas on fund managers at savers’ expense, warns Dominic Lawson in the Sunday Times.

“Net Zero is the Road to Serfdom” – Net Zero virtue signalling is jacking up your energy bills and hammering the economy, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.