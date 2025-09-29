“2025 Arctic sea ice minimum nearly half a million square kilometers more than 2007” – Arctic summer sea ice has barely budged in nearly 20 years, defying doom predictions; this year it’s up nearly half a million sq km on 2007, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Claim: climate change is supercharging Europe’s biggest hail” – Anything is possible when you use a flawed climate model to generate craptastic, er, speculative output, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“How successful has Wizz Air’s All You Can Fly scheme really been?” – Wizz Air’s “All You Can Fly” pass has been a hit for avid travellers, reports Oliver Gill in the Sunday Times.

“Alas, poor ORIT” – Despite harvesting massive subsidies, aggressive accounting policies may contribute to the downfall of the Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, warns David Turver on the Eigen Values Substack.

“The Netherlands has a wolf problem” – In Holland, wolves roam free, activists defend them, farmers and people are at risk and the Government can’t act, reports Arnout Nuijt in the Spectator.

“Bad sports” – In Climate Scepticism, Tony Thomas takes a swipe at Australia’s AFL, where fans just want footy but universities and lobby groups turn players into poetry-reading, Net Zero evangelists.