Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“2025 Arctic sea ice minimum nearly half a million square kilometers more than 2007” – Arctic summer sea ice has barely budged in nearly 20 years, defying doom predictions; this year it’s up nearly half a million sq km on 2007, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Claim: climate change is supercharging Europe’s biggest hail” – Anything is possible when you use a flawed climate model to generate craptastic, er, speculative output, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?
“How successful has Wizz Air’s All You Can Fly scheme really been?” – Wizz Air’s “All You Can Fly” pass has been a hit for avid travellers, reports Oliver Gill in the Sunday Times.
“Alas, poor ORIT” – Despite harvesting massive subsidies, aggressive accounting policies may contribute to the downfall of the Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, warns David Turver on the Eigen Values Substack.
“The Netherlands has a wolf problem” – In Holland, wolves roam free, activists defend them, farmers and people are at risk and the Government can’t act, reports Arnout Nuijt in the Spectator.
“Bad sports” – In Climate Scepticism, Tony Thomas takes a swipe at Australia’s AFL, where fans just want footy but universities and lobby groups turn players into poetry-reading, Net Zero evangelists.
“China cashes in as Net Zero scam feeds the energy fat cats” – In TCW, David Wright shows how Britain and Australia are sleepwalking into blackouts and higher bills.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Lord Brooke and the Malthusian mind virus in our time” – Lord Brooke’s wild House of Lords speech about abortion, gays and climate change wasn’t just odd – Tilak Doshi shows it’s the same old Malthusian doom-mongering that elites have been peddling for centuries.