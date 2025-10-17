Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Orsted vs Trump: an offshore battle looms” – The world’s largest offshore wind developer, backed by the Danish Government, is on a deliberate collision course with the Trump Administration, reports CFACT.
“Trump admin battles UN over global carbon tax” – The Trump administration is fighting to block a global carbon tax that a UN agency is attempting to quietly pass this week, says the Daily Caller.
“Judge tosses lawsuit claiming Trump’s energy policies are killing children” – A Montana judge has tossed a climate lawsuit by 22 kids claiming Trump’s energy orders threaten their lives, reports the Free Beacon.
“New study contradicts the alarmist narrative that says the AMOC is catastrophically collapsing” – A new study finds the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation has been stable since 1960, busting claims it’s about to collapse, writes Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.
“Why I pity the poor eco-zealots” – As Net Zero collapses and its advocates double down on failed strategies of smearing critics as deniers, we should pity them, says Toby in his Spectator column.
“Electricity bills will carry on rising due to Net Zero, warn energy bosses” – In the Daily Sceptic, Paul Homewood calls Miliband’s claims of falling energy bills pure spin.
“The Independent’s ‘record CO2 surge’ story: hype without context” – Natural processes – not industrial emissions – were the dominant factor behind the recent CO2 bump, explains Anthony Watts in WUWT?
“Nonprofits cruelly normalise poverty for climate virtue” – The Green Blob is blocking oil and gas projects that could lift millions out of poverty, warns Vijay Jayaraj in Townhall.
“Coral recoveries and growth show the Hill is misleading about global warming killing reefs” – The Hill tries to blame global warming for killing reefs worldwide, but Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism says it conveniently ignores the bigger historical picture.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Ed Miliband’s gas price lies exposed by energy company CEOs in Parliament” – Ed Miliband’s claim that UK energy bills are sky high because of gas prices has been exposed as a lie by energy company CEOs, who told MPs that even if gas prices halved Net Zero levies would drive up bills, says Ben Pile.