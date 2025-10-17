“Orsted vs Trump: an offshore battle looms” – The world’s largest offshore wind developer, backed by the Danish Government, is on a deliberate collision course with the Trump Administration, reports CFACT.

“Trump admin battles UN over global carbon tax” – The Trump administration is fighting to block a global carbon tax that a UN agency is attempting to quietly pass this week, says the Daily Caller.

“Judge tosses lawsuit claiming Trump’s energy policies are killing children” – A Montana judge has tossed a climate lawsuit by 22 kids claiming Trump’s energy orders threaten their lives, reports the Free Beacon.

“New study contradicts the alarmist narrative that says the AMOC is catastrophically collapsing” – A new study finds the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation has been stable since 1960, busting claims it’s about to collapse, writes Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“Why I pity the poor eco-zealots” – As Net Zero collapses and its advocates double down on failed strategies of smearing critics as deniers, we should pity them, says Toby in his Spectator column.

“Electricity bills will carry on rising due to Net Zero, warn energy bosses” – In the Daily Sceptic, Paul Homewood calls Miliband’s claims of falling energy bills pure spin.

“Nonprofits cruelly normalise poverty for climate virtue” – The Green Blob is blocking oil and gas projects that could lift millions out of poverty, warns Vijay Jayaraj in Townhall.