“The inconvenient truth about polar bears” – Polar bears have refused to follow the extinction script as population claims collide with climate campaigning, writes Matt Ridley in the Spectator.

“A brilliant take on cows, methane, and climate” – Stable cow populations don’t actually result in more carbon emissions in the atmosphere, notes Watts Up With That?

“Germany’s Natural Gas Storage Level Dwindles To Just 28%… Increasingly Critical” – Germany’s gas reserves have sunk to 28% of total capacity as shortage fears grow and winter demand bites, writes P Gosselin in NoTricksZone.

“Britain’s EV targets risk creating ‘severe disruption’” – Carmakers have warned the ZEV mandate could trigger severe disruption as fines loom and demand lags, according to the Telegraph.

“Is the electric car dream over after the U-turn at Stellantis?” – Stellantis has pivoted away from it’s ambition to just make EVs after the market cools, reports the Times.