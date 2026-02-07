Climate News Round-Up
“The inconvenient truth about polar bears” – Polar bears have refused to follow the extinction script as population claims collide with climate campaigning, writes Matt Ridley in the Spectator.
“A brilliant take on cows, methane, and climate” – Stable cow populations don’t actually result in more carbon emissions in the atmosphere, notes Watts Up With That?
“Germany’s Natural Gas Storage Level Dwindles To Just 28%… Increasingly Critical” – Germany’s gas reserves have sunk to 28% of total capacity as shortage fears grow and winter demand bites, writes P Gosselin in NoTricksZone.
“Britain’s EV targets risk creating ‘severe disruption’” – Carmakers have warned the ZEV mandate could trigger severe disruption as fines loom and demand lags, according to the Telegraph.
“Is the electric car dream over after the U-turn at Stellantis?” – Stellantis has pivoted away from it’s ambition to just make EVs after the market cools, reports the Times.
“Energy giant revives wind farm after Miliband’s £1.8 billion subsidy blitz” – Thanks to Miliband’s latest hand-outs, Orsted will now resubmit plans for Hornsea 4, a project it cancelled last year because the grants on offer were too low, notes the Telegraph.
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 30” – On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, as Sky News finally clocks that British industry is collapsing and Net Zero might, just might, be the reason, Laurie is joined by show regular Ben Pile for a good old-fashioned bout of “I told you so”.
