“Kemi Badenoch: No more Net Zero – extract every drop of North Sea oil” – Kemi Badenoch will this week unveil a pledge to extract as much oil and gas from the North Sea as possible, in what is billed as the Tory leader’s ‘drill, baby, drill’ moment, reports the Telegraph.

“Despite Newsom’s Clean Green Initiatives, California Cities Rank Among The Dirtiest In US” – Despite aggressive climate goals and green energy initiatives, California cities rank among the dirtiest in America, reports the Climate Change Dispatch.

“Media Falsely Claim Antarctica On Brink Of Climate Doom, Ignore Contrary Data” – The media have been caught exaggerating a cherry-picked study on Antarctic ice, sea level rise and penguin risks, ignoring natural variability and data to trumpet climate doom, say Anthony Watts and H. Sterling Burnett on Climate Change Dispatch.

“Exxon Says EU's 'High-Regulation, High-Cost' Climate Crusade Fuelled By Magical Thinking” – A new report from oil giant Exxon has slammed Europe’s climate agenda as a costly failure and warned America not to copy the same high-regulation, low-payoff playbook, reports Climate Change Dispatch.