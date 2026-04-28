Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“NatWest’s Rick Haythornthwaite faces climate row investor revolt” – A shareholder rebellion has been brewing against NatWest chairman Rick Haythornthwaite following disclosures over the bank’s climate commitments, says the Times.
“Miliband is branded a hypocrite for having no solar panels on his home” – The Energy Secretary’s £1.6 million North London home has a bare tiled roof, with even a neighbour having beaten him to installing the green technology he demands the rest of the country adopts, reports the Mail.
“The true cost of Chernobyl isn’t what you think” – In the Spectator, Tim Gregory calls Europe’s post-Chernobyl flight from nuclear into coal as one of the great energy policy disasters of the modern era.
“Net Zero and the myth of German efficiency” – Germany generated 57% of its power from renewables last year – but the economic cost has been severe, writes Leon Mangasarian in the Spectator.
“Top lobbying firm does bidding of entity linked to Uyghur repression” – Lobbying firm Akin Gump has been found advocating on behalf of a solar polysilicon firm linked to the repression of the Uyghur people, casting a shadow over Western clean energy supply chains, according to the Washington Examiner.
“Physics versus ideology – 10 years of energy policy confusion” – The Watt-Logic blog celebrates turning 10, marking a decade of explaining how electricity grids actually work regardless of how politicians wish they did.
“Welcome to Oomeen’s website” – Oomeen Basing runs a website for non-scientists that explains the greenhouse effect while challenging the claim that human emissions are driving dangerous global warming. Well worth checking out.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“More doubts about Met Office rainfall claims” – The Met Office’s claim that we have just had one of the wettest winters on record is rapidly losing all credibility, says Paul Homewood, as further hard data contradict its models and fabrications.