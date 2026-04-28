“NatWest’s Rick Haythornthwaite faces climate row investor revolt” – A shareholder rebellion has been brewing against NatWest chairman Rick Haythornthwaite following disclosures over the bank’s climate commitments, says the Times.

“Miliband is branded a hypocrite for having no solar panels on his home” – The Energy Secretary’s £1.6 million North London home has a bare tiled roof, with even a neighbour having beaten him to installing the green technology he demands the rest of the country adopts, reports the Mail.

“The true cost of Chernobyl isn’t what you think” – In the Spectator, Tim Gregory calls Europe’s post-Chernobyl flight from nuclear into coal as one of the great energy policy disasters of the modern era.

“Net Zero and the myth of German efficiency” – Germany generated 57% of its power from renewables last year – but the economic cost has been severe, writes Leon Mangasarian in the Spectator.

“Top lobbying firm does bidding of entity linked to Uyghur repression” – Lobbying firm Akin Gump has been found advocating on behalf of a solar polysilicon firm linked to the repression of the Uyghur people, casting a shadow over Western clean energy supply chains, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Physics versus ideology – 10 years of energy policy confusion” – The Watt-Logic blog celebrates turning 10, marking a decade of explaining how electricity grids actually work regardless of how politicians wish they did.