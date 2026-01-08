“Should LCOE finally be retired from energy policy?” – The idea that renewables are cheap and self-sustaining has collided with stubborn economic reality, writes Robert Bradley Jr. on Master Resource.

“Net Zero zealots look more foolish than ever in snowy Britain” – Snowy weather has once again made confident Net Zero predictions look painfully premature, says Michael Deacon in the Telegraph.

“The Independent refuses to smell the roses regarding winter flowers and climate change” – Winter flowers have been waved around as proof of a climate crisis, while the urban heat island effect on local temperatures has been ignored, writes Linnea Lueken in ClimateRealism.

“Modeling error in estimating how clouds affect climate is 8700% larger than alleged CO 2 forcing” – Huge uncertainties in cloud modeling have dwarfed the supposed impact of CO 2 , reports Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.