Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Should LCOE finally be retired from energy policy?” – The idea that renewables are cheap and self-sustaining has collided with stubborn economic reality, writes Robert Bradley Jr. on Master Resource.
“Net Zero zealots look more foolish than ever in snowy Britain” – Snowy weather has once again made confident Net Zero predictions look painfully premature, says Michael Deacon in the Telegraph.
“The Independent refuses to smell the roses regarding winter flowers and climate change” – Winter flowers have been waved around as proof of a climate crisis, while the urban heat island effect on local temperatures has been ignored, writes Linnea Lueken in ClimateRealism.
“Modeling error in estimating how clouds affect climate is 8700% larger than alleged CO2 forcing” – Huge uncertainties in cloud modeling have dwarfed the supposed impact of CO2, reports Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.
“‘Carbon’ capture utilisation and storage, separating fact from fiction” – Even if the world could effectively capture and permanently remove one billion tonnes of CO2 annually, the impact on temperature would be barely measurable, writes Dr Lars Schernikau on Clintel.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Dramatic fall in global temperatures ignored by narrative-captured mainstream media” – Global temperature anomalies on both land and sea are dropping like a stone. But you won’t hear about this from narrative-captured mainstream media, says Chris Morrison.
