“Paul Ehrlich RIP” – Doomsday prophet Paul Ehrlich has died at 93, capping a career of hilariously wrong predictions, writes Mike Dombroski on CliScep.

“Electric car registrations in US plunge 41% as gas-powered vehicles gain traction” – US electric vehicle registrations have crashed 41% after federal subsidies vanished, with makers pivoting hard back to petrol and hybrids, reports the Legal Insurrection.

“No, climate change is not meaningfully slowing Earth’s rotation” – Alarmist claims that climate change has stretched Earth’s days by 1.33 milliseconds per century are wildly overhyped, writes Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.

“More solar panel madness that Ed wants you to pay for” – Ed Miliband has doubled down on plug-in solar gimmicks and renewables auctions instead of fixing the real energy crisis, says Paul Homewood in the Conservative Woman.

“Labour says wind and solar must cover half a million acres of English farmland” – Labour admits that half a million acres of prime English farmland will have to be sacrificed to wind and solar to hit Net Zero by 2050, according to Climate Change Dispatch.