“New study: solar photovoltaic and wind power fail to meet annual energy demands 62% of the time” – A new study finds that solar photovoltaic and wind power fail to meet annual energy demands 62% of the time, writes Kenneth Richard in the No Tricks Zone.

“No, New York Times, climate change is not making tennis players ill” – The New York Times is taken to task by ClimateRealism for shoehorning climate change into its coverage of players suffering from heat at Roland Garros.

“Ancient artefacts prove glaciers come and go naturally – no CO 2 required” – Ancient artefacts emerging from melting ice demonstrate that glaciers have retreated and advanced throughout history long before industrial CO 2 emissions, notes Kelvin Kemm on Climate Change Dispatch.

“North Sea can still fuel 20 million cars to 2030, claim experts” – Fresh investment in the North Sea could supply fuel for 20 million cars until the end of the decade, according to a new analysis reported by the Mail.