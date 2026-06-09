Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“New study: solar photovoltaic and wind power fail to meet annual energy demands 62% of the time” – A new study finds that solar photovoltaic and wind power fail to meet annual energy demands 62% of the time, writes Kenneth Richard in the No Tricks Zone.
“No, New York Times, climate change is not making tennis players ill” – The New York Times is taken to task by ClimateRealism for shoehorning climate change into its coverage of players suffering from heat at Roland Garros.
“Ancient artefacts prove glaciers come and go naturally – no CO2 required” – Ancient artefacts emerging from melting ice demonstrate that glaciers have retreated and advanced throughout history long before industrial CO2 emissions, notes Kelvin Kemm on Climate Change Dispatch.
“North Sea can still fuel 20 million cars to 2030, claim experts” – Fresh investment in the North Sea could supply fuel for 20 million cars until the end of the decade, according to a new analysis reported by the Mail.
“Poultry farmer debunks Sainsbury’s brown egg ban” – A poultry farmer has comprehensively dismantled Sainsbury’s climate-based justification for its ban on brown eggs, revealing the supermarket’s reasoning as scientifically unfounded, reports Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Massive Curriculum Changes Required for UK School Geography After Met Office Climate Projections Ruled ‘Implausible’” – Massive curriculum changes are required for UK school Geography after the Met Office’s climate projections were ruled “implausible” by the IPCC. But don’t expect the revisions any time soon, says Chris Morrison.