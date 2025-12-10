“Clinton-appointed judge rules Trump cannot block new wind farms” – A US judge has overturned Trump’s executive order pausing wind farm permits, according to the Daily Caller.

“Net Zero is ‘structurally doomed’, new reports warn” – Two studies show central planning and weak energy sources make Net Zero unworkable, says Net Zero Watch.

“Worley lands EPCM deal for UK’s first full-scale cement CCS plant” – Heidelberg Materials has moved ahead with carbon capture plans at Padeswood, reports Construction Enquirer.

“Three words environmentalists hate: ‘stop recycling plastic’” – New research suggests recycling may be fuelling microplastic exposure, warns Issues & Insights.

“The private company making a fortune from absurd litter fines” – A contractor employed by more than 40 councils is accused of using underhand tactics to extract large on-the-spot penalties, reports the Telegraph.