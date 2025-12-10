Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Clinton-appointed judge rules Trump cannot block new wind farms” – A US judge has overturned Trump’s executive order pausing wind farm permits, according to the Daily Caller.
“Net Zero is ‘structurally doomed’, new reports warn” – Two studies show central planning and weak energy sources make Net Zero unworkable, says Net Zero Watch.
“Worley lands EPCM deal for UK’s first full-scale cement CCS plant” – Heidelberg Materials has moved ahead with carbon capture plans at Padeswood, reports Construction Enquirer.
“Three words environmentalists hate: ‘stop recycling plastic’” – New research suggests recycling may be fuelling microplastic exposure, warns Issues & Insights.
“The private company making a fortune from absurd litter fines” – A contractor employed by more than 40 councils is accused of using underhand tactics to extract large on-the-spot penalties, reports the Telegraph.
“Flow Walk Drag project in Margate secures funding for second round” – Funding awarded through Liverpool Hope University and the Royal College of Art’s Ecological Citizens Network is being used to support drag artists dressing as Cholera and E.coli to explore water pollution and environmental activism, says the Isle of Thanet News.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Good Law Project to fight nature!” – The Good Law Project is suing Keir Starmer over his failure to tackle global warming, warning coastal villages like Hemsby are collapsing – but Paul Homewood points out Norfolk’s soft cliffs have crumbled for centuries.