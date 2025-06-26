“Arctic warming will lead to Arctic cooling, recent study suggests” – In NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports that Arctic warming may paradoxically slow thanks to a weakening AMOC, which reflects more sunlight, traps heat underwater and boosts cloud cover – cooling the region even as the planet heats up.

“Trump scraps Climate.gov, Biden-era shrine to climate alarmism” – In a move to dismantle one of Biden’s chief shrines to the cult of climate alarmism, Donald Trump has shut down Climate.gov, reports Bradley Jaye in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Multi-state lawsuit to stop wind-stopping executive order inches ahead” – For CFACT, David Wojick reveals that a US federal judge’s shaky ruling keeps the January 20th wind power ban in place.

“The case against Net Zero – an eleventh update” – In Climate Scepticism, Robin Guenier argues that the UK’s legally mandated Net Zero policy is “unachievable, potentially disastrous and ultimately pointless”.