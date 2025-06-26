Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Arctic warming will lead to Arctic cooling, recent study suggests” – In NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports that Arctic warming may paradoxically slow thanks to a weakening AMOC, which reflects more sunlight, traps heat underwater and boosts cloud cover – cooling the region even as the planet heats up.
“Trump scraps Climate.gov, Biden-era shrine to climate alarmism” – In a move to dismantle one of Biden’s chief shrines to the cult of climate alarmism, Donald Trump has shut down Climate.gov, reports Bradley Jaye in Climate Change Dispatch.
“Multi-state lawsuit to stop wind-stopping executive order inches ahead” – For CFACT, David Wojick reveals that a US federal judge’s shaky ruling keeps the January 20th wind power ban in place.
“The case against Net Zero – an eleventh update” – In Climate Scepticism, Robin Guenier argues that the UK’s legally mandated Net Zero policy is “unachievable, potentially disastrous and ultimately pointless”.
“South Africa embraces green hydrogen exports as the solution to their economic woes” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall slams South Africa’s green hydrogen hype, warning that political fanfare is outpacing demand, economics and common sense.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The cancellation of Professor Norman Fenton: climate and Covid dissident” – The treatment of one of our leading mathematicians over his evidence-based dissident views on climate and Covid would have Galileo spinning in his grave, says Tilak Doshi.
Thanks for posting a link to my Cliscep article. But I think I should point out that it's not 'science-driven'. I find that, as it’s possible to make an irrefutable case for abandoning net zero without going anywhere near the ghastly and highly emotional area of climate change science, it’s best to do just that. Otherwise you'll be dismissed as a 'denier' giving your opponents the perfect excuse for ignoring your views on the practicalities of the policy. And it's those views that matter: the overriding priority is to get rid of this disastrous policy.