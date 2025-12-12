“EU poised to reverse ban on petrol cars” – The EU is set to push back its ban on new petrol and diesel cars by five years, reports Carwow. With manufacturers already struggling to meet EV targets, will the UK reconsider its own deadline too?

“Revenge of the climate realists” – In the Free Press, Peter Savodnik says those who doubted climate catastrophe narratives are finally being vindicated.

“The climate cult’s dissolution is inevitable” – The climate cult declared war on the very engines that lifted humanity from hunger and hardship, writes Vijay Jayaraj in the Hill. But the spell is breaking.

“EV mandates threaten entire European car industry” – The boss of Ford has sounded the alarm over EV mandates, says Paul Homewood on Not A Lot Of People Know That.

“Media outlets shill for climate risk firm, despite no evidence showing climate change threatens homes” – Multiple outlets claim that First Street’s climate risk analysis for homes is essential, but the company’s analysis misses the mark, writes Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.

“Why progressives are ditching climate laws and dooming the planet” – Progressives are quietly backing away from their own climate laws as the costs and chaos mount, report the Energy Bad Boys on their Substack.