Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Twenty years on, Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth thoroughly debunked” – Two decades on, Al Gore’s most famous climate warnings have bombed, says Ian Miller in OutKick.
“New study: species extinction rates declining since 1980 – ‘climate change is not an important threat’” – A new paper is bucking climate doom-mongering, suggesting that extinction rates have fallen for decades, writes Kenneth Richard in NoTricksZone.
“Climate alarmism’s credibility sinks under weight of ecological evidence” – The house of cards built on computer models and manipulated emotions is collapsing under the weight of a stubborn, inconvenient reality, says Vijay Jayaraj on BPR.
“AR7 results show Miliband, NESO and CCC are gaslighting the nation” – Britain has been locked into decades of eye-watering, index-linked energy costs, writes David Turver on Substack.
“‘Carbon’ capture utilisation and storage – separating fact from fiction” – Carbon capture has been sold as a climate fix despite mounting evidence that it is costly, inefficient and unreliable, says Dr Lars Schernikau on the Unpopular Truth.
“The Berlin blackout and the fragility of Germany’s energy transition” – The sudden blackout in Berlin has exposed how fragile Germany’s green energy system has become, writes Dr Fritz Vahrenholt on Clintel.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Southeast Asia continues hurtling down the Net Zero suicide track” – Net Zero may be on life support in the US and Europe, but Southeast Asia doesn’t appear to have got the note. Not, at least, if a new paper from the National University of Singapore is any indication, says Dr Tilak Doshi.