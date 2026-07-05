Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Renewables supplied just 6% of global primary energy in 2025” – The 2026 Statistical Review of World Energy shows that fossil fuels supplied 86% of global primary energy in 2025, while renewables accounted for just 6%, writes Robert Lyman at Clintel.
“PBS News is wrong, climate change is not causing Georgia’s drought” – Data show that Georgia’s recent drought is far from unusual in historical terms and is not even particularly severe, says Linnea Lueken in ClimateRealism.
“Thanks to climate panic, it’s 100 degrees inside a ‘flagship’ hospital building” – A German hospital where patients and staff are enduring triple-digit temperatures is held up by Samuel Short in the Western Journal as a stark warning of the real-world consequences of Left-wing energy policy.
“Labour accused of raid on sustainable farming” – Farmers have accused Labour of threatening their efforts to protect Britain’s wildlife as the Government reins in spending on sustainable agriculture, says the Telegraph.
“Climate change is existential threat to aviation, says Heathrow executive” – Heathrow Airport’s Director of Sustainability has warned that climate change has become an “existential threat to UK aviation”, according to the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Net Zero barely cutting emissions, Government figures show” – The bill for cutting UK greenhouse gas emissions already stands at over £100 billion. And for what? New Government figures show real carbon emissions have fallen just 15% since 1996, says Paul Homewood.
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