“Rigged report by National Academies aims to thwart Trump energy agenda” – The National Academy of Sciences has just released its “review” of the Trump EPA’s plan to rescind the greenhouse-gas endangerment finding – and it’s every bit the rigged, foregone conclusion we expected, says Steve Milloy in the Daily Caller.

“New study: modern warmth is merely part of a natural cycle” – Modern warmth is just another turn in Earth’s natural climate cycle, with past Holocene periods often hotter, writes Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“Billionaire-backed liberal group pledges $7.5 billion for green energy in poor nations” – A green energy coalition tied to billionaire-backed outfits such as the Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation is preparing to funnel $7.5 billion into global projects, according to the Daily Caller.

“Al Gore blasts Trump’s ‘jihad’ on climate while profiting from emissions-heavy sectors” – Al Gore claims Trump has created a political “distortion field” despite his own investments tied to dirty energy sources, reports Breitbart.

“Labour ignored fire chiefs’ warning over rewilding plans” – Labour ignored warnings from fire chiefs that its rewilding plans would increase the risk of wildfires, reveals the Telegraph.

“Rewilding means wildfires. Environmentalists and ministers can’t ignore it” – Rewilding sounds great, but it’s fuelling wildfires, warns the Telegraph in a leading article – and ministers should start listening to fire chiefs, not eco-zealots.

“Red Ed survived the reshuffle, only to have his beloved Net Zero agenda torn up” – The wholly discretionary rush to Net Zero increasingly looks like an act of wanton vandalism, says Isabel Oakeshott in the Telegraph.

“Miliband poised to overrule Nimbys to build nuclear waste dumps” – Ed Miliband could change the law to allow nuclear plants to dump radioactive waste near countryside communities without their consent, reports the Express.