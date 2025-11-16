“Public Support Net Zero – But Don’t Want To Pay For It!” – A new YouGov poll once again shows that, while the public supports Net Zero in principle, there are large majorities against banning gas boilers, banning petrol cars, new taxes on meat and taxing gas bills, while most also oppose closing gas power stations, notes Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Ten Years After the Paris Climate Agreement, Climatism Is Crumbling“ – Climatism, the ideology pushing for a global transition to Net Zero energy, faces a rising tide of opposition across the world, says Steve Goreham on Real Clear Energy.

“Labour faces a choice: AI or net zero” – New technology requires data centres whose energy needs are likely to increase emissions, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“Aussie Mainstream Opposition Formally Abandons Net Zero” – The centre-Right Australian Liberal Party has formally abandoned Net Zero by 2050 – but has said reaching the target would still be a “welcome outcome” and has not committed to withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, according to Eric Worrall in WUWT.

“COP30 Dispute Erupts over the Legal Definition of a Woman” – One of the goals of the COP30 climate conference is helping women allegedly affected by climate change, but a row has broken out over whether men in a dress should count, says WUWT.

“Nature Claims its Circulation Is Decreasing” – In WUWT, Willis Eschenbach dismantles the latest fear porn from Nature about the ‘collapsing’ Gulf Stream and its underlying ocean currents.