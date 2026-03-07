Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“London council is accused of using six ‘illegally’ created LTNs as a ‘fat cash cow’ to make millions from motorists” – Croydon Council, which has declared bankruptcy three times since 2020, exploited illegally created low-traffic neighbourhoods to extract millions of pounds from local motorists, reports the Mail.
“Labour condemned for splurging £4.5 million on Net Zero advertising blitz” – Ministers have spent £4.5 million of taxpayers’ money on a Net Zero advertising campaign promoting electric vehicles, says the Mail.
“France cashes in on Britain’s Net Zero blitz through £10 billion deal” – France has tightened its grip on England’s electricity infrastructure via a £10 billion deal to acquire UK Power Networks, raising urgent questions about energy sovereignty and the true cost of Britain’s Net Zero agenda, according to the Telegraph.
“Qatar warns that oil could double to $150 a barrel and ‘bring down the economies of the world’” – Qatar’s energy minister has warned that the oil price could surge above $150 a barrel, threatening to drag down global economies at a moment of acute geopolitical instability, reports This Is Money.
“Chevron fled. Valero’s leaving. Newsom’s war on affordable energy is working perfectly” – California’s cap-and-trade programme has driven out its remaining major refineries and pushed petrol prices to historic highs, achieving nothing for the environment while punishing ordinary drivers, says Climate Change Dispatch.
“The real reason Greens are gaining ground” – The Green Party has capitalised on a generation of young voters who believe passionately in their own moral righteousness, writes Patrick West in the Spectator.
“Polanski’s Ayatollah stunt shows how extreme the Greens really are” – Zack Polanski has performed a sinister U-turn, says Tom Harris in the Telegraph. Why is no one challenging him on it?
“Zack Polanski votes against motion welcoming removal of ayatollah” – The Green Party leader voted against a London Assembly motion welcoming the removal of Ayatollah Khamenei, insisting the US-Israeli operation was illegal and unprovoked, reports the Times.
“Zack Polanski refuses to condemn Churchill statue vandalism” – The Green Party leader refused to back a motion condemning graffiti on Churchill’s statue, reveals the Telegraph.
“Greens condemned us to live in eco-slum filled with overflowing bins” – Residents of a Green-run area of Bristol have to live on streets clogged with festering rubbish heaps that have attracted colonies of rats and foxes, according to the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 34” – On the show this week, David Frost explains why ‘independent experts’ like the Climate Change Committee wield unchecked power, and MP Jack Rankin offers a solution with his push for a Great Repeal Act to restore Parliament’s sovereignty.
