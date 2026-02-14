“Trump reverses ‘giant scam’ Obama-era ruling that determines climate change policies” – Donald Trump has just scrapped what he calls Obama’s massive climate scam – the 2009 Endangerment Finding – and reckons it’ll slash car prices by thousands, according to the Mail.

“Obama whines on internet after watching Trump kill his climate legacy” – Barack Obama has fired back at Trump for ditching his old Endangerment Finding, claiming it seriously weakens the fight against climate change, reports the Daily Caller.

“Trump’s America isn’t the outlier on greenhouse gases” – Obama’s Endangerment Finding does not appear to have had any obvious impact on US emissions, notes Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Republican AGs demand DOJ investigate overseas funding behind 150 climate groups” – Republican state AGs have called on the DOJ to probe nearly $2 billion in overseas cash pouring into American climate nonprofits and look for possible foreign agent law violations, reports Fox News.

“Met Office warns of Arctic blast with four inches of snow on the way” – The Met Office is warning of a sharp cold snap bringing up to four inches of snow across swathes of the UK, according to the Mail.