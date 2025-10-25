“Ed Miliband’s mad Net Zero crusade has suffered a fatal blow” – Starmer should ditch his fanatical Energy Secretary and adopt the Conservative Party’s Cheap Power Plan to cut electricity bills, writes Claire Couthino in the Telegraph.

“Heathrow expansion puts Net Zero in ‘serious jeopardy’, Starmer warned” – New report findings threaten to reignite Labour feud about the Heathrow third runway, according to the Telegraph.

“Ministers on alert as North Sea supplier scrambles to avert collapse” – UK taxpayers may need to ‘pick up the tab’ as Petrofac is put on the brink of administration, reports the Telegraph.

“Top scientists deliberately misrepresented sea level rise for years” – IPCC’s claim of ‘high confidence’ in rising sea levels is disinformation purposefully created by top university professors to mislead journalists, policymakers, and the public, writes Michael Shellenberger on his Public Substack.

“Hugh Bonneville girlfriend’s ‘vegan influencer’ Heidi eats fish” – The girlfriend of Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville eats fish, in spite of setting herself up as a ‘vegan influencer’, says the Mail.

“Scientists demand ban on mass-produced bacon due to bowel cancer link” – More than 50,000 Britons have developed bowel cancer because Ministers failed to act on warnings that chemicals used to cure bacon and ham cause the disease, experts have claimed, according to the Mail.

“Sturgeon’s government ‘misled’ firms on green scheme, court told” – Lord Jack says businesses were not told the whole story before they invested in an SNP-Greens recycling programme, reports the Telegraph.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 17” – In this episode of the Climate Skeptic, Laurie Wastell speaks to Matthew Bowles, Senior Policy Researcher at the Prosperity Institute, on why the Greens’ plans for a wealth tax just don’t add up.