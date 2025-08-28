“Agriculture is a big player in the global carbon cycle” – A new study highlights the overlooked role of cultivated plants in the global carbon cycle, showing that agriculture makes a major contribution to CO 2 absorption, reports the Clintel Foundation.

“Global warming zealots keep the crusade going strong” – In American Thinker, Jack Hellner calls out climate alarmists as fear-mongering loonies.

“Miliband clashes with Starmer over Net Zero project” – Ed Miliband is locked in a battle with Sir Keir Starmer over the Prime Minister’s support for plans to build the largest data centre in Europe, reports the Telegraph.

“The price of energy and the system costs of renewables” – On his DHelm blog, Prof Dieter Helm dismantles the green dream, arguing that Britain’s dash to Net Zero has left it with sky-high energy prices, de-industrialisation and a renewables system riddled with hidden costs.

“Berlin’s public pools lack visitors… predicted ‘hell summer of heat and drought’ ends up rainy, cool” – This year’s rainy and not so warm summer has taken a toll on Berlin’s public outdoor swimming pools, reports NoTricksZone.