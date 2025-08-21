“Trump administration places even stricter phase-outs for wind and solar subsidies” – The Trump administration has further tightened the screws on the renewable energy industry, making it more difficult for new projects to claim tax credits, reports the Washington Examiner.

“Dramatic slowdown in melting of Arctic sea ice surprises scientists” – Scientists have reported that the melting of sea ice in the Arctic has slowed dramatically in the past 20 years, with no statistically significant decline in its extent since 2005, according to… the Guardian.

“Dr Judith Curry on global warming: where is the danger?” – On the Freedom Research Substack, renowned climatologist Dr Judith Curry says it is very tough to make the case of warming becoming dangerous.

“Energy bills will rise in October to subsidise poorest households” – An extra charge to expand the warm home discount to nearly an extra three million people is set to make annual bills £15 more expensive, reports Sky News.

“Labour’s rewilding plans risk surge in wildfires” – Landowners and gamekeepers have warned that Labour’s new rewilding plans could increase the risk of injuries and death from wildfires, reports the Express.