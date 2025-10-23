“Minecraft creates a Green peer pressure version of popular children’s game” – Minecraft has gone green with a new “CoastCraft” mode teaching kids about climate risks and coastal management, reports Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“How the World Meteorological Organisation lies to you – using your taxes” – The WMO’s 2025 greenhouse gas report hides key data that undercuts the so-called climate crisis narrative – funded by your tax dollars, reveals Dr Matthew Wielicki in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Why EVs lose value faster than gas cars and why that could be changing” – EV’s are cheaper to operate than a gas car, but they lose value faster, which adds costs. On CNBC, Robert Ferris explains why, and why it might change.

“Ministers plan law to protect wetland — just as judges reduce red tape” – Ministers are being accused of making it more difficult to build thousands of homes by extending EU laws protecting spiders, insects and birds across swathes of the country, reports the Times.

“Pursuing Net Zero makes the UK vulnerable to bad weather, BBC, not climate change” – The BBC says that climate change is harming the UK via bad weather, but really it is the pursuit of Net Zero, says Linnea Lueken on Climate Realism.

“I’ll build new nuclear stations in Scotland if SNP kicked out” – Ed Miliband has pledged to start immediate work on building new nuclear power stations in Scotland if the SNP is kicked out of office in next year’s election, reports the Telegraph.

“BP abandons US wind farm after Trump’s assault on renewables” – JERA Nex BP is ending activities in the US after concluding there “is no viable path for development” of its Beacon Wind offshore project, according to Recharge.

“Carbon credits failure: Sachs, Romm, Rockström” – Carbon offsets are failing hard, delivering a fraction of promised reductions and letting companies buy a get-out-of-jail-free card, warns Robert Bradley Jr. on Master Resource.

“When in doubt, complicate” – Ursula von der Leyen promises a “just” EU carbon market expansion, but with higher costs looming the plan mostly sounds like Brussels buzzwords, says Irina Slav on her Substack.