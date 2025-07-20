Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“More Evidence of a Global Offshore Wind Project Collapse” – The Australian Government is worried it might have to pay for Australia’s own commercially unviable renewable projects, after President Trump pulled US support, says Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“Trump’s Wind-Permitting Freeze Prompts New York To Kill Offshore Wind Gambit” – New York has halted plans for offshore wind, citing Trump’s permitting-freeze and cost concerns for ratepayers, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
“Which Are The ‘Stranded Assets’ Now?” – The tables have turned on green finance, says Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian.
“West Arctic, NW Passage See Third Highest Sea Ice Extent in Over Two Decades” – West Arctic ice is refusing to play ball with the climate alarmist narrative, says Pierre Gosselin in the No Tricks Zone.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Trump's Ultimatum Leaves the International Energy Agency Facing Oblivion if it Won't Abandon Net Zero Fantasies” – The US has declared that it will withdraw from the International Energy Agency if it fails to reform, writes Dr Tilak Doshi.
I love my early morning dose of Climate Skeptic. Thanks for the good news and smiles to start my day. May the insanity stop soon.