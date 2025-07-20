“More Evidence of a Global Offshore Wind Project Collapse” – The Australian Government is worried it might have to pay for Australia’s own commercially unviable renewable projects, after President Trump pulled US support, says Eric Worrall in WUWT.

“Trump’s Wind-Permitting Freeze Prompts New York To Kill Offshore Wind Gambit” – New York has halted plans for offshore wind, citing Trump’s permitting-freeze and cost concerns for ratepayers, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“Which Are The ‘Stranded Assets’ Now?” – The tables have turned on green finance, says Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian.