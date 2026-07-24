“Andy Burnham ready to scale up oil and gas drilling in North Sea” – Industry sources expect swift rulings on the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields as the PM seeks to ease cost-of-living pressures this winter, says the Times.

“Tories taunt ‘terrified’ oil minister for refusing to face the press” – Andy Burnham’s Energy Secretary hid from scrutiny on her first official visit to Aberdeen to meet oil and gas executives, according to the Mail.

“Ageing nuclear plants given life extension to keep Britain’s lights on” – Two ageing nuclear power stations will stay operational until 2030 after EDF decided to extend their lives to help keep Britain’s lights on, says Reuters.

“Britain’s oldest sugar factory shuts because of sky-high energy costs” – The closure of the British Sugar beet-processing plant, which could come as early as February 2027, lays bare the devastating toll that soaring energy costs are taking on British industry, says the Telegraph.

“First drought declared after record heatwaves” – Drought has been declared in parts of North Wales and the Upper Severn catchment following a summer of record-breaking heat, reports Sky News.