“No, Florida Today, climate change isn’t boosting fire ants in Florida” – The notion that fire ant expansion is a direct result of climate change is a fake news narrative unsupported by the hard facts, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.

“The unions could be Ed Miliband’s downfall” – The Energy Secretary’s zeal for Net Zero is coming at a great cost, writes Tom Harris in the Telegraph.

“Reform threatens to pull solar subsidies over ‘desecration of countryside’” – Richard Tice has warned green investors that their money will be at risk under a Farage government, reports the Telegraph.

“When climate zealotry invades the operating room” – In WUWT?, Charles Rotter warns that measuring heart surgeries by their carbon footprint risks sacrificing patient care to climate zealotry.

“More subsidies announced for carbon capture” – On Not A Lot Of People Know That, Paul Homewood slams the latest UK carbon capture subsidies, warning that the 2,800 jobs created will add no real value but instead drain funds from the wider economy.

“Climate Fact Check for July 2025” – WUWT? provides a summary of the top false claims made about climate change in the media in July 2025.