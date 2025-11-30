“Fear of AI beats climate change in Aussie poll” – Aussies are more worried their toaster will become self aware than they are about climate change, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Greta Thunberg launches tirade at Italian government at Rome protest” – In a recent speech, Greta Thunberg branded Georgia Meloni’s Government ‘fascist’ and said she felt “physically repulsed” thinking about the “war criminals in charge”, according to the Mail.

“EV tax to drive up price of new petrol cars” – Rachel Reeves’s tax raid on electric vehicles is poised to push up the price of petrol and diesel cars as manufacturers ration them in order to meet net zero targets, says the Telegraph.

“NPR’s climate ‘tipping points’ advocacy – three claims, zero evidence” – National Public Radio (NPR) recently posted an article titled, “3 massive changes you’ll see as the climate careens toward tipping points,” by Rebecca Hersher and Lauren Sommer, which claims that coral reefs, the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, and Arctic permafrost are approaching dangerous, near-irreversible climate ‘tipping points‘. WUWT? is unimpressed.

“The downfall of Canada’s most influential ‘indigenous’ man” – It’s an awkward time in the upper echelons of the Canadian cultural establishment. It’s come to light that influential indigenous author and former broadcaster Thomas King, isn’t actually indigenous at all, writs Jane Stannus in the Spectator.