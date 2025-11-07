From the Climate Skeptic today

“The BBC’s top 50 pieces of climate misinformation – part 2” – Paul Homewood returns with Part 2 of his top 50 pieces of BBC climate misinformation from the last couple of years, adding to the pressure on the corporation over its terrible track record on bias and spreading falsehoods.

“The false temperature claims that underpin the COP30 alarmist agenda” – COP30 kicks off soon and expect to hear the usual climate scare stories on repeat across the obedient media. It’s all based on false claims about global temperatures that real science disputes, says Chris Morrison.