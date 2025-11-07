Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Wrong, Detroit Free Press, Hurricane Melissa wasn’t caused by climate change” – In Climate Realism, H. Sterling Burnett dismantles claims that Hurricane Melissa proves climate change is intensifying hurricanes.
“Associated Press publishes absurd video targeting pet ownership due to climate change hysteria” – In the Western Journal, C. Douglas Golden exposes AP’s bizarre crusade blaming pets for climate change.
“Prince William warns the world is ‘edging dangerously close to climate disaster’” – Speaking at COP30, the Prince of Wales warned that the world is “edging dangerously close” to disaster, according to the Mail.
“‘Consensus is gone’ on global push to tackle climate change as COP30 begins” – Sir Keir Starmer has admitted the global “consensus is gone” on climate change as he delivered a speech to COP30, claiming Britain is “all in” on Net Zero, reports ITV News.
“Flying 5,700 miles to lament the ‘climate crisis’ perfectly captures our elites’ nauseating hypocrisy” – Politicians’ carbon footprints are growing – but fear not, they’ll offset them with a PowerPoint at COP30, writes Michael Deacon in the Telegraph.
“Our Net Zero crusade profits competitors” – This Government refuses to use the oil and gas under our own feet while importing from elsewhere, says the Telegraph in a leading article.
“The taxman is coming for your electric car” – An annual charge of three pence per mile is just the beginning, warns Ross Clark in the Spectator.
“British energy policy – not cheap, not home-grown and not secure” – On his blog, Prof Sir Dieter Helm reveals how costly contracts, reliance on foreign imports and intermittent renewables are locking in high energy prices.
“Pakistan’s deadly floods are not worsened by climate change, BBC” – The BBC claims Pakistan’s deadly floods are getting worse due to climate change. This is false, says Linna Lucien in Climate Realism.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The BBC’s top 50 pieces of climate misinformation – part 2” – Paul Homewood returns with Part 2 of his top 50 pieces of BBC climate misinformation from the last couple of years, adding to the pressure on the corporation over its terrible track record on bias and spreading falsehoods.
“The false temperature claims that underpin the COP30 alarmist agenda” – COP30 kicks off soon and expect to hear the usual climate scare stories on repeat across the obedient media. It’s all based on false claims about global temperatures that real science disputes, says Chris Morrison.