“Blame Canada’s terrible regulations for wildfires ruining America’s summer” – Decades of mismanagement of Canadian forests drove the catastrophic wildfire spikes of 2023 and 2025, argues Joseph Fournier in the Daily Wire.

“NPR’s claim that climate change is destroying children’s summer fun is ridiculous” – NPR’s claim that climate change is making outdoor play increasingly dangerous for children is utter nonsense, says Anthony Watts at ClimateRealism.

“Kemi Badenoch urges Burnham to end Labour’s drilling ban as BP sells” – Kemi Badenoch says the PM must “stop faffing” after BP revealed it was pulling out of its UK oil and gas fields after six decades, according to the Mail.

“BP selling up in the North Sea is a bleak verdict on Britain” – In the Mail, Alex Brummer writes that the UK’s mad dash for ‘green’ energy and the Treasury’s constant changes to taxes are behind both Shell and BP quitting the North Sea in the past two years.

“Norway hit the North Sea oil jackpot – but they used the money wisely” – Norway hit the same oil jackpot as Britain in the 1970s but their politicians created the world’s biggest wealth fund – while ours frittered the money away, says Robert Hardman in the Mail.