Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Blame Canada’s terrible regulations for wildfires ruining America’s summer” – Decades of mismanagement of Canadian forests drove the catastrophic wildfire spikes of 2023 and 2025, argues Joseph Fournier in the Daily Wire.
“NPR’s claim that climate change is destroying children’s summer fun is ridiculous” – NPR’s claim that climate change is making outdoor play increasingly dangerous for children is utter nonsense, says Anthony Watts at ClimateRealism.
“Kemi Badenoch urges Burnham to end Labour’s drilling ban as BP sells” – Kemi Badenoch says the PM must “stop faffing” after BP revealed it was pulling out of its UK oil and gas fields after six decades, according to the Mail.
“BP selling up in the North Sea is a bleak verdict on Britain” – In the Mail, Alex Brummer writes that the UK’s mad dash for ‘green’ energy and the Treasury’s constant changes to taxes are behind both Shell and BP quitting the North Sea in the past two years.
“Norway hit the North Sea oil jackpot – but they used the money wisely” – Norway hit the same oil jackpot as Britain in the 1970s but their politicians created the world’s biggest wealth fund – while ours frittered the money away, says Robert Hardman in the Mail.
“The climate food crisis which keeps refusing to show up in the statistics” – The Guardian is sounding the climate alarm over a few withered grape vines and a struggling organic farm, while the wider statistics stubbornly refuse to show any sign of a crisis, according to Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Is the absence of pollution causing temperatures to rise?” – Pollution isn’t causing Britain’s record-breaking high temperatures, says Nick Rendell. It’s the absence of pollution.
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