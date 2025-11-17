Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Top MIT scientist blasts ‘climate hysteria’, saying it’s about money” – “The exact causes of global warming remain unclear,” experts have told the Mail. And “the policies addressing it are motivated more by money than by science”.
“Climate change fears could fuel drug use, claims health watchdog” – The UK Health Security Agency has warned that Britons are at risk of being gripped by “eco-fear, eco-anger and eco-grief”, the Telegraph reports.
“Paris Climate Accord’s demise – James Hansen was right” – The Paris Climate Agreement turns ten this month, but, writes Robert L. Bradley Jr on WUWT?, the outcome – in which 195 countries pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to achieve a global temperature outcome – is in serious peril.
“New York at the green energy wall – What is the exit strategy?” – Francis Menton, the Manhattan Contrarian, tells of how New York’s utopian Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act mandating 70% of electricity from renewable sources has hit the buffers.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The UN’s Contempt for Democracy” – It would be premature to celebrate “the failure of this COP meeting,” writes Ben Pile, “and it is the broader conversations around the UN that shed light on why we should resist global climate politics.”